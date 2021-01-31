ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Hits $4.75 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $25,929.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037941 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,414 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

