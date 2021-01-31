ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00005690 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 115.2% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $75.23 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

