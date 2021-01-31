ZPER Market Capitalization Reaches $224,831.37 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $224,831.37 and approximately $645.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00092821 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013024 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.