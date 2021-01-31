ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $53,121.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.