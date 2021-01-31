Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zuflo Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $66,682.73 and $19,649.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00134464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00276342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

