ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,767.15

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $471,767.15 and $21.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

