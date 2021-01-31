Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ZURVY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 685,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,359. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

