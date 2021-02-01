$0.04 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 191,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,621. The firm has a market cap of $917.89 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

