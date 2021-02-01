$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.60 million.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,253. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $492.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

