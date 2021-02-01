-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

SMAR traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,887. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,185.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,556,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

