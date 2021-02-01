$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

FNB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 1,824,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

