$0.37 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,917 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,918,000 after buying an additional 169,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 166,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

