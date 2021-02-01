$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Umpqua posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 438.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.