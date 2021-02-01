$0.49 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

