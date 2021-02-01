$0.49 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

