$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

AVT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 690,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.