$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.77. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $110.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

