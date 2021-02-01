$0.66 EPS Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

QIAGEN stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.