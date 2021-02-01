$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.87. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,564 shares of company stock worth $12,537,853.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.79. 51,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,984. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

