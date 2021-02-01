$0.90 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $184,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

