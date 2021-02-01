$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,977,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 over the last 90 days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

