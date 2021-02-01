0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $33.84 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $33.84 million and $1.05 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044830 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

