0x Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $512.12 million and $139.27 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

