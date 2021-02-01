$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

