$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. Avantor reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Avantor by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 863,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 275,625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Avantor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.