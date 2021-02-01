$1.92 EPS Expected for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 138,521 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 172.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 204,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

