$1.93 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.50. OneMain reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 188.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OneMain by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

