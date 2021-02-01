100,000 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

ALTUU opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.