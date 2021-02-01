1,033 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $8.99 on Monday, reaching $1,177.09. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,674. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,051.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

