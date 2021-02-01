10,347 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.47. 172,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,252. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.