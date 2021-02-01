103,549 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

SWAN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

