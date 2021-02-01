109,000 Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Globis Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

Globis Acquisition Profile

There is no company description available for Globis Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.