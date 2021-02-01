10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 10.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,430,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $18,398,288 over the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.24. 27,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,500. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

