111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 477,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 591,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $989.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in 111 during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 111 by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

