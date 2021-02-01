111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 477,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 591,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $989.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.21.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.