1,150,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000. Ventoux CCM Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.38 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.72.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Profile
Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.