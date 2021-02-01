1,150,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000. Ventoux CCM Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.38 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

