129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Shares Up 1.5%

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. 5,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.29 million.

About 129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

