145,243 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,490. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

