15,781 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

