1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 549.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,292,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,476,259.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $50.60 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

