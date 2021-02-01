1World (1WO) Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. 1World has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $6,728.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 2% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

