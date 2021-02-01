20,429 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

