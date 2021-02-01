20,857 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Comcast by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 566,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.