263,000 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Purchased by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.