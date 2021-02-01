275,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINZU stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.