304,255 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.59 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

