33,246 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,009,137. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

