34,085 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,085 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

