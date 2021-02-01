3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 9.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $38.91. 7,734,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 29,533,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

