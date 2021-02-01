3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

