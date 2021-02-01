$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post $40.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.55 million to $40.60 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $125.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $886.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

