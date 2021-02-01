401,450 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 401,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 19.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,971,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.64. 17,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,821. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

